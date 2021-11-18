Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 242.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.