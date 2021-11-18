Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 270 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.