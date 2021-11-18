Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.