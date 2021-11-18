Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 59,304 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

