Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,354 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $835,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Carter’s by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carter’s by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

