Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carvana were worth $65,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $292.24 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,290. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

