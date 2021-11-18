Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.