Castweet 1-Day Volume Tops $315.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $123,552.51 and $315.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00307803 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

