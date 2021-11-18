Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Catalent by 61.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $400,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.