Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Reduced by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

