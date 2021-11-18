Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 34,398.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 329,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

