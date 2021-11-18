Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.52. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 246,265 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$37.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.