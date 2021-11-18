CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 88.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

