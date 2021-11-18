CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.83.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.