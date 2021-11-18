CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $195.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

