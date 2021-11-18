Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.39. Celularity shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELU. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

