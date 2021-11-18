Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $71.77 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

