Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 206 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,421,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.