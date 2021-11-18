Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

