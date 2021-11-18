Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

CENTA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.