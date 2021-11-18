Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
CENTA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
