Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Cerner by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.