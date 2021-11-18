CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 39.3% in October

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $21.35 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CFBK. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

