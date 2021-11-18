Cfra Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by Cfra from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$226.56.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$176.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$185.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$158.87 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

