CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.46.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CGI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.