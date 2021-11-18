CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.46.
Shares of GIB opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CGI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.