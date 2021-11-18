Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head-To-Head Survey

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $417.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 6.78 $364.30 million $7.74 50.79 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 23.14% 8.36% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Science 37 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

