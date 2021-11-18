Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 146,038 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 62,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

