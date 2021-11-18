Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,974 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

