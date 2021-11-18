Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,024 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of EVO Payments worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 68.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.93 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -265.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.