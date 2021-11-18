Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 105,660 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 106.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 610,010 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

