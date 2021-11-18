Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $691.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $722.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

