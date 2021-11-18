Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.91. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

