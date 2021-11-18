Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

CVX traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

