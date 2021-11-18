Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock worth $34,195,926. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

