Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.

CHH opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

