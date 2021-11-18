Chris Kondo Sells 9,005 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.