CIBC Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

TSE L traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$98.04. 360,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.20. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

