CIBC Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$38.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSIXF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

LifeWorks stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

