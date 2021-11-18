Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140 in the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

