CIRCOR International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

