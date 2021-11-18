Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31-53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

