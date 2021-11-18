Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50-12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 31,294,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.