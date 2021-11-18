Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

