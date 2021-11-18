Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 405.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

