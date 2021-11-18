Citigroup Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $104.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

