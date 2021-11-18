Citigroup Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $57.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ LCID opened at 52.55 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.67 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 29.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.