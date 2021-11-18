Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
