Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

