City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

