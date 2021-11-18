Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stake Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

