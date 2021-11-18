Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

CLNN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 246,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,470. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

