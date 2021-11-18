Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

